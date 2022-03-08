WCS Media Students Earn Accolades from Tennessee High School Press Association

A year of hard work is paying off for high school media students around Williamson County.

The winners of the annual Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Awards were announced Monday, March 7, and WCS students walked away with more than 25 awards.

Brentwood High had the most first-place finishes, including being named the Best Overall Station for the twelfth time in the past 14 years. Brentwood High students also won the awards for Best Commercial, Best News Package, Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event and Best Sports Video.

“I’m extremely proud of my students for continuing the tradition of working hard and winning at THSPA,” said BHS media teacher Ronnie Adcock. “It’s especially sweet since this is my final year of teaching.”

Franklin High students took home three first-place awards in Best Television Reporter, Best Videographer and Best Video or Documentary.

“I continue to be impressed by the quality of work and dedication of the students in the program,” said FHS media teacher Keri Thompson. “Clay has been creating bi-weekly sports reports for our newscast, and Graham’s video is incredible in his telling of a personal story. Anna Raye is constantly filming and editing all the different events and sports at Franklin. I am so proud of these students and all the students in the program. I am thrilled for their work to be recognized at the State level.”

Independence and Ravenwood high schools were also represented at the awards, with Independence winning the Best Sports Photograph for the yearbook and Best Music Video in the broadcast division. Ravenwood High won first place in the Best Public Service Announcement category.

Schools submitted student work in four categories: broadcast, multimedia, yearbook and literary magazine. Listed below are the winning students in each category.

Broadcast

Best Television Reporter

First: Clay Tillman, Franklin High

Second: David Ross, Independence High

Best Videographer

First: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Third: Gabe Reeves, Independence High

Best Public Service Announcement

First: Ryann Moody, Ana Laura Morales and Simone Jones, Ravenwood High

Second: Stuart Beaton, Eliza Linney and Noah True, Brentwood High

Third: Will Abrahamson, Brentwood High

Best Commercial

First: Eliza Linney, Brentwood High

Third: Rachel Anderson, Abby Werner and Anna Dowland, Ravenwood High

Best Sports Show

Second: WBHS 9, Brentwood High

Best News Package

First: Eliza Linney and Noah True, Brentwood High

Best Sports Package

Third: Clay Tillman, Franklin High

Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event

First: Brentwood High

Second: Brentwood High

Best Newscast/News Magazine

Second: WBHS 9 Level Three, Brentwood High

Mark Madison Best Overall TV Station

First: WBHS 9, Brentwood High

Multimedia

Best Audio for a Video Project

Honorable Mention: Logan Bradley, Ravenwood High

Best Video or Documentary

First: Graham Wynn, Franklin High

Third: Jocelyn Gray and Tatum Gray, Franklin High

Best Sports Video

First: Courtney Stanley and Warren Coffman, Brentwood High

Second: Matthew Bowen and Owen Reed, Ravenwood High

Best Music Video

First: Kate Heithcock, Hooper and David Ross, Independence High

Second: Keaton Hardwick, Brentwood High

Honorable Mention: Ashlyn Witt, Brentwood High

Yearbook

Best Index Design

Third: Independence High

Best Sports Photograph

First: Nat Finley, Independence High

Best Headline

Second: Independence High

Literary Magazine

Best Layout and Design

Second: The Walking Shadow, Brentwood High

Best Overall Literary Magazine

Third: The Walking Shadow, Brentwood High

