WCS Media Students Earn Accolades from Tennessee High School Press Association

A year of hard work is paying off for high school media students around Williamson County.
The winners of the annual Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Awards were announced Monday, March 7, and WCS students walked away with more than 25 awards.
Brentwood High had the most first-place finishes, including being named the Best Overall Station for the twelfth time in the past 14 years. Brentwood High students also won the awards for Best Commercial, Best News Package, Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event and Best Sports Video.
“I’m extremely proud of my students for continuing the tradition of working hard and winning at THSPA,” said BHS media teacher Ronnie Adcock. “It’s especially sweet since this is my final year of teaching.”
Franklin High students took home three first-place awards in Best Television Reporter, Best Videographer and Best Video or Documentary.
“I continue to be impressed by the quality of work and dedication of the students in the program,” said FHS media teacher Keri Thompson. “Clay has been creating bi-weekly sports reports for our newscast, and Graham’s video is incredible in his telling of a personal story. Anna Raye is constantly filming and editing all the different events and sports at Franklin. I am so proud of these students and all the students in the program. I am thrilled for their work to be recognized at the State level.”
Independence and Ravenwood high schools were also represented at the awards, with Independence winning the Best Sports Photograph for the yearbook and Best Music Video in the broadcast division. Ravenwood High won first place in the Best Public Service Announcement category.
Schools submitted student work in four categories: broadcast, multimedia, yearbook and literary magazine. Listed below are the winning students in each category.
Broadcast
Best Television Reporter
- First: Clay Tillman, Franklin High
- Second: David Ross, Independence High
Best Videographer
- First: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
- Third: Gabe Reeves, Independence High
Best Public Service Announcement
- First: Ryann Moody, Ana Laura Morales and Simone Jones, Ravenwood High
- Second: Stuart Beaton, Eliza Linney and Noah True, Brentwood High
- Third: Will Abrahamson, Brentwood High
Best Commercial
- First: Eliza Linney, Brentwood High
- Third: Rachel Anderson, Abby Werner and Anna Dowland, Ravenwood High
Best Sports Show
- Second: WBHS 9, Brentwood High
Best News Package
- First: Eliza Linney and Noah True, Brentwood High
Best Sports Package
- Third: Clay Tillman, Franklin High
Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event
- First: Brentwood High
- Second: Brentwood High
Best Newscast/News Magazine
- Second: WBHS 9 Level Three, Brentwood High
Mark Madison Best Overall TV Station
- First: WBHS 9, Brentwood High
Multimedia
Best Audio for a Video Project
- Honorable Mention: Logan Bradley, Ravenwood High
Best Video or Documentary
- First: Graham Wynn, Franklin High
- Third: Jocelyn Gray and Tatum Gray, Franklin High
Best Sports Video
- First: Courtney Stanley and Warren Coffman, Brentwood High
- Second: Matthew Bowen and Owen Reed, Ravenwood High
Best Music Video
- First: Kate Heithcock, Hooper and David Ross, Independence High
- Second: Keaton Hardwick, Brentwood High
- Honorable Mention: Ashlyn Witt, Brentwood High
Yearbook
Best Index Design
- Third: Independence High
Best Sports Photograph
- First: Nat Finley, Independence High
Best Headline
- Second: Independence High
Literary Magazine
Best Layout and Design
- Second: The Walking Shadow, Brentwood High
Best Overall Literary Magazine
- Third: The Walking Shadow, Brentwood High
