WCS Media Students and Administrator Win State Awards

March 19, 2024 – WCS high school media students are among the big winners at the 2024 Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Student Media Awards. This year’s ceremony was held March 4 at Lipscomb University.
Brentwood High won three first-place awards. David Ward, Hudson Guy and Michael Gorokhovsky tied for first place in the Best Commercial category; David Ward, Caden Belville and Hudson Lambourne tied for first place in the Best Video or Documentary Category; and the WBHS 9 Crew won first place for Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event. Their teacher is Sloan Ashworth.
Fairview High’s Hutson Hargrove, Jonathan Lester and Parker Billingsley tied for first place with Brentwood High in the Best Commercial category. Their teacher is Robert Gregory.
“It’s been amazing watching both the students and the program grow,” said Gregory. “The kids are starting to believe in themselves and their abilities, and it’s great to see them recognized for their work.”
Franklin High’s Anna Raye Jones won first place for Best Videographer. Her teacher is Keri Thompson.
Page High received four first-place awards. Ruby Rouse won first place for Best Photo Essay; Lincoln Campbell won first place for Best Sports Video; Hayley Zehnder won first place for Best Television Reporter; and Shepard White and Hannah Johnson won first place for Best Public Service Announcement. Their teacher is David Holt.
WCS students weren’t the only winners at this year’s event. Dr. Katie Hill, the principal of Page High, was also honored as Administrator of the Year.
“Dr. Hill has truly been fantastic to our program,” said PHS senior Kaelyn Hemingway. “During the development of our new school building, she kept our program in mind the whole time and helped design the room exactly as we needed. She has allowed us to grow and try new things. She always wants what’s best for all the Page High programs.”
Congratulations to all the WCS students who were recognized at this year’s competition.
- Third: Brick Garner, Independence High
- Best Student Life Photograph
- Third: Brick Garner, Independence High
- First: Ruby Rouse, Page High
- First: David Ward, Caden Belville and Hudson Lambourne, Brentwood High
- Third: Gunner Ross and Griffin Goodman, Brentwood High
- Fourth: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
- Fourth: Christain Halford and Jacob Halford, Fairview High
- First: Lincoln Campbell, Page High
- Second: Ryan Cantabene and Ella Carlisle
- Fourth: FHS Media, Franklin High
- Fourth: Lyla Husband, Brentwood High
- First: Hayley Zehnder, Page High
- Third: Eva Candelaria, Brentwood High
- First: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
- Second: Brayden Fox, Franklin High
- First: Shepard White and Hannah Johnson, Page High
- Second: Maddie Stabile and Katie Stabile, Brentwood High
- Third: Peyton Garrett, Christionna Seagraves and Dakota Shouse, Fairview High
- Third: Hannah Escalante, Izzy Maige and Aiden Lilley, Fairview High
- First: David Ward, Hudson Gray and Michael Gorokhovsky, Brentwood High
- First: Hutson Hargrove, Jonathan Lester and Parker Billingsley, Fairview High
- Second: Hayley Zehnder, Page High
- Third: Lyla Brooke May, Fairview High
- Third: Travon Murry and Brody Miller, Fairview High
- Third: Bronson Claflin, Page High
- Third: Noah Sherman, Franklin High
- First: WBHS 9, Brentwood High
- Third: WBHS 9, Brentwood High
- Third: WBHS 9, Brentwood High