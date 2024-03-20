WCS Media Students and Administrator Win State Awards

March 19, 2024 – WCS high school media students are among the big winners at the 2024 Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Student Media Awards. This year’s ceremony was held March 4 at Lipscomb University.

Brentwood High won three first-place awards. David Ward, Hudson Guy and Michael Gorokhovsky tied for first place in the Best Commercial category; David Ward, Caden Belville and Hudson Lambourne tied for first place in the Best Video or Documentary Category; and the WBHS 9 Crew won first place for Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event. Their teacher is Sloan Ashworth.

Fairview High’s Hutson Hargrove, Jonathan Lester and Parker Billingsley tied for first place with Brentwood High in the Best Commercial category. Their teacher is Robert Gregory.

“It’s been amazing watching both the students and the program grow,” said Gregory. “The kids are starting to believe in themselves and their abilities, and it’s great to see them recognized for their work.”

Franklin High’s Anna Raye Jones won first place for Best Videographer. Her teacher is Keri Thompson.

Page High received four first-place awards. Ruby Rouse won first place for Best Photo Essay; Lincoln Campbell won first place for Best Sports Video; Hayley Zehnder won first place for Best Television Reporter; and Shepard White and Hannah Johnson won first place for Best Public Service Announcement. Their teacher is David Holt.

WCS students weren’t the only winners at this year’s event. Dr. Katie Hill, the principal of Page High, was also honored as Administrator of the Year.

“Dr. Hill has truly been fantastic to our program,” said PHS senior Kaelyn Hemingway. “During the development of our new school building, she kept our program in mind the whole time and helped design the room exactly as we needed. She has allowed us to grow and try new things. She always wants what’s best for all the Page High programs.”

Congratulations to all the WCS students who were recognized at this year’s competition.

Third: Brick Garner, Independence High

Best Student Life Photograph

Third: Brick Garner, Independence High

Multimedia

Best Photo Essay

First: Ruby Rouse, Page High

Best Video or Documentary

First: David Ward, Caden Belville and Hudson Lambourne, Brentwood High

Third: Gunner Ross and Griffin Goodman, Brentwood High

Fourth: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Fourth: Christain Halford and Jacob Halford, Fairview High

Best Sports Video

First: Lincoln Campbell, Page High

Second: Ryan Cantabene and Ella Carlisle

Best Music Video

Fourth: FHS Media, Franklin High

Fourth: Lyla Husband, Brentwood High

Broadcast

Best Television Reporter

First: Hayley Zehnder, Page High

Third: Eva Candelaria, Brentwood High

Best Videographer

First: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Second: Brayden Fox, Franklin High

B est Public Service Announcement

First: Shepard White and Hannah Johnson, Page High

Second: Maddie Stabile and Katie Stabile, Brentwood High

Third: Peyton Garrett, Christionna Seagraves and Dakota Shouse, Fairview High

Third: Hannah Escalante, Izzy Maige and Aiden Lilley, Fairview High

Best Commercial

First: David Ward, Hudson Gray and Michael Gorokhovsky, Brentwood High

First: Hutson Hargrove, Jonathan Lester and Parker Billingsley, Fairview High

Second: Hayley Zehnder, Page High

Third: Lyla Brooke May, Fairview High

Third: Travon Murry and Brody Miller, Fairview High

Third: Bronson Claflin, Page High

Best Sports Package

Third: Noah Sherman, Franklin High

Best Coverage of a Live Sports Event

First: WBHS 9, Brentwood High

Third: WBHS 9, Brentwood High

Mark Madison Best Television Station

Third: WBHS 9, Brentwood High