WCS Marching Bands Win Competitions

Williamson County marching bands struck a high note recently with their performances at regional competitions.

At the March to the Summitt Invitational, Franklin High was named the Large Division Grand Champion and won the Class AAAA division. Page High claimed the Small Division Grand Championship and was awarded first place in Class AA. Centennial High came away with a first-place trophy in the Class A category.

Fairview High won the Small Band Championship for the second consecutive year at the Columbia Marching Invitational. They were also awarded first place for Band, Guard and Percussion. The Yellow Jackets also took the top prize at the Station Camp Marching Invitational.

Ravenwood High finished first in the Class AAAA division of the Stones River Championship.

At the Bandapalooza competition, Summit High earned the title of Grand Champions as well as claiming the top spot for Guard, Percussion and Band.

“Our band programs continue to excel,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “The high level of excellence we have become accustomed to in WCS is being rewarded with these outstanding finishes at competitions. I am very proud of all our schools and band directors for the hard work and dedication they have.”

Congratulations to the schools listed below for their achievements this fall:

Centennial High School

March to the Summit

1 st Place Band in Class A

Place Band in Class A 1 st Place General Effect in Class A

Place General Effect in Class A 1st Place Visual in Class A

Columbia Marching Invitational

3 rd Place Band in Class AAA

Place Band in Class AAA 3 rd Place Color Guard in Class AAA

Place Color Guard in Class AAA 3rd Place Percussion in Class AAA

Fairview High School

Station Camp Marching Invitational

1st Place Band

High Music

Columbia Marching Invitational

1st Place Band

1st Guard

1st Percussion

Small Band Champion

Franklin High School

March to the Summit Invitational

Large Division Grand Champion

1st Place Overall Class AAAA

Best Music

Best Visual

Best Effect

Best Percussion

Best Color Guard

Best Overall Percussion

Best Overall Color Guard

Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship

7 th Place Finalist

Place Finalist 3rd Place Class AA

Page High School

March to the Summit Invitational

Small Division Grand Champion

1st Place in Class AA

Best Music

Best Visual

Best Effect

Best Percussion

Stones River Championship

2nd place in Class AAA

Ravenwood High School

Stones River Championship

1st Place in Class AAAA

Summit High School

Bandapalooza

1 st Place Guard

Place Guard 1 st Place Percussion

Place Percussion 1 st Place Band

Place Band Grand Champions

Stones River Championship

4 th Overall

Overall Best Visual

Best G.E.

Source: WCS

