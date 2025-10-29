WCS Marching Bands Win Competitions

Williamson County marching bands struck a high note recently with their performances at regional competitions.
At the March to the Summitt Invitational, Franklin High was named the Large Division Grand Champion and won the Class AAAA division. Page High claimed the Small Division Grand Championship and was awarded first place in Class AA. Centennial High came away with a first-place trophy in the Class A category.
Fairview High won the Small Band Championship for the second consecutive year at the Columbia Marching Invitational. They were also awarded first place for Band, Guard and Percussion. The Yellow Jackets also took the top prize at the Station Camp Marching Invitational.
Ravenwood High finished first in the Class AAAA division of the Stones River Championship.
At the Bandapalooza competition, Summit High earned the title of Grand Champions as well as claiming the top spot for Guard, Percussion and Band.
“Our band programs continue to excel,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “The high level of excellence we have become accustomed to in WCS is being rewarded with these outstanding finishes at competitions. I am very proud of all our schools and band directors for the hard work and dedication they have.”
Congratulations to the schools listed below for their achievements this fall:
Centennial High School
March to the Summit
- 1st Place Band in Class A
- 1st Place General Effect in Class A
- 1st Place Visual in Class A
Columbia Marching Invitational
- 3rd Place Band in Class AAA
- 3rd Place Color Guard in Class AAA
- 3rd Place Percussion in Class AAA
Fairview High School
Station Camp Marching Invitational
- 1st Place Band
- High Music
Columbia Marching Invitational
- 1st Place Band
- 1st Guard
- 1st Percussion
- Small Band Champion
Franklin High School
March to the Summit Invitational
- Large Division Grand Champion
- 1st Place Overall Class AAAA
- Best Music
- Best Visual
- Best Effect
- Best Percussion
- Best Color Guard
- Best Overall Percussion
- Best Overall Color Guard
Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship
- 7th Place Finalist
- 3rd Place Class AA
Page High School
March to the Summit Invitational
- Small Division Grand Champion
- 1st Place in Class AA
- Best Music
- Best Visual
- Best Effect
- Best Percussion
Stones River Championship
- 2nd place in Class AAA
Ravenwood High School
Stones River Championship
- 1st Place in Class AAAA
Summit High School
Bandapalooza
- 1st Place Guard
- 1st Place Percussion
- 1st Place Band
- Grand Champions
Stones River Championship
- 4th Overall
- Best Visual
- Best G.E.
Please join our FREE Newsletter