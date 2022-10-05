WCS Marching Bands Take Home Awards

WCS high school marching bands have been hard at work during the past month, with several winning multiple awards from various competitions in Middle Tennessee.

From Clarksville and Lebanon to right here in Franklin, WCS band students have been showing their skills on the field.

“Our band programs continue to excel on the regional, State and national stages,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “The high level of excellence is being rewarded with these outstanding finishes at competitions.”

Congratulations to the bands listed below. The winners have been listed by competition.

Rockvale Marching Invitation – September 17 Summit High In Class 4A Outstanding Music Outstanding Visual Outstanding Color Guard Outstanding Percussion Outstanding General Effect

Overall First Place – Large Division Grand Champion

Bands of America Clarksville Regional – September 17 Ravenwood High Third Place in Class AAA

Seventh Place – Finals Columbia Marching Invitational – September 24 Brentwood High In Class First Place – Band First Place – Color Guard First Place – Percussion

Overall First Place – Music First Place – Color Guard Grand Champions of Large Division

Stones River Championship – September 24 Franklin High In Large Division First Place First Place – Music First Place – Visual First Place – General Effect

Overall Grand Champion First Place – Music First Place – Visual First Place – General Effect

Page High Second Place – Small Division Summit High In Large Division Second Place

Overall Honorable Mention – Third Place

Trousdale County High School Yellow Jacket Invitational – September 24 Centennial High In Class B First Place – Band First Place – Percussion Third Place – Color Guard Third Place – Drum Major

Sweepstakes – Percussion

Sweepstakes – Runner-Up Band Lebanon High School Blue Devil Invitational – October 1 Centennial High Superior Band

Superior Percussion

First Place – Band 1A

First Place – Color Guard 1A

First Place – Percussion 1A

Small Division Grand Champions Sonic Boom – October 1 Page High In Class AA First Place First Place – Music First Place – Visual First Place – General Effect

Overall Reserve Grand Champion Second Place – Music Second Place – Visual Second Place – General Effect

Ravenwood High In Class AAA First Place First Place – Music First Place – Visual First Place – General Effect

Overall Grand Champion First Place – Music First Place – Visual First Place – General Effect



