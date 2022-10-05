WCS Marching Bands Take Home Awards

WCS high school marching bands have been hard at work during the past month, with several winning multiple awards from various competitions in Middle Tennessee.
From Clarksville and Lebanon to right here in Franklin, WCS band students have been showing their skills on the field.
“Our band programs continue to excel on the regional, State and national stages,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “The high level of excellence is being rewarded with these outstanding finishes at competitions.”
Congratulations to the bands listed below. The winners have been listed by competition.
Rockvale Marching Invitation – September 17
Summit High
- In Class 4A
- Outstanding Music
- Outstanding Visual
- Outstanding Color Guard
- Outstanding Percussion
- Outstanding General Effect
- Overall
- First Place – Large Division
- Grand Champion
Bands of America Clarksville Regional – September 17
Ravenwood High
- Third Place in Class AAA
- Seventh Place – Finals
Columbia Marching Invitational – September 24
Brentwood High
- In Class
- First Place – Band
- First Place – Color Guard
- First Place – Percussion
- Overall
- First Place – Music
- First Place – Color Guard
- Grand Champions of Large Division
Stones River Championship – September 24
Franklin High
- In Large Division
- First Place
- First Place – Music
- First Place – Visual
- First Place – General Effect
- Overall
- Grand Champion
- First Place – Music
- First Place – Visual
- First Place – General Effect
Page High
- Second Place – Small Division
Summit High
- In Large Division
- Second Place
- Overall
- Honorable Mention – Third Place
Trousdale County High School Yellow Jacket Invitational – September 24
Centennial High
- In Class B
- First Place – Band
- First Place – Percussion
- Third Place – Color Guard
- Third Place – Drum Major
- Sweepstakes – Percussion
- Sweepstakes – Runner-Up Band
Lebanon High School Blue Devil Invitational – October 1
Centennial High
- Superior Band
- Superior Percussion
- First Place – Band 1A
- First Place – Color Guard 1A
- First Place – Percussion 1A
- Small Division Grand Champions
Sonic Boom – October 1
Page High
- In Class AA
- First Place
- First Place – Music
- First Place – Visual
- First Place – General Effect
- Overall
- Reserve Grand Champion
- Second Place – Music
- Second Place – Visual
- Second Place – General Effect
Ravenwood High
- In Class AAA
- First Place
- First Place – Music
- First Place – Visual
- First Place – General Effect
- Overall
- Grand Champion
- First Place – Music
- First Place – Visual
- First Place – General Effect