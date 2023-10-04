WCS Marching Bands Excel in Competitions

October 4, 2023 – Competition season is in full swing for WCS high school marching bands.

Page High competed at Rockvale High in the annual Bands at the Rock competition on September 16. They placed first in Class 3A and were named the Grand Champions of the Small Division. Page High also received the Best Color Guard, Best Visual Performance and Best General Effects designations. The PHS band director is Taylor Kollmeir.

Summit High hosted more than a dozen high schools at its first annual March to the Summit Invitational on Saturday, September 23. Page High won first place in Class 3A and second place in the overall Large Division. The Patriots also received the Best Color Guard, Best Visual Performance and Best Music Performance designations. Brentwood High placed second in Class 3A and third place in the overall Large Division. The BHS band director is Phillip Simpson. Centennial High placed second in Class 2A and in the overall Small Division. The CHS band director is Trevor Baxter.

Also on September 23, Franklin High competed at the Bands of America Chattanooga Regional Championship and were named Class 3A champions. The group also tied for Outstanding Musical Performance and placed second overall. Franklin High’s band director is Perry Holland.

Source: WCS InFocus

