



Williamson County Schools (WCS) held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce their back-to-school plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Jason Golden announced that WCS will begin school on August 7th under WCS’ “Medium Community Spread” protocol for at least the first two weeks of school.

The “Medium Community Spread” protocol calls for early childhood, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first and second grades, along with the ALC, will learn on-campus instruction. Grades 3-12 will receive remote instruction. In addition, some special education students may also receive services on campus. Every two weeks, the district will evaluate to see if adjustments can be made to allow for additional students and teachers to return to campus.

According to WCS’ Reopening Framework, the following applies to “Medium Community Spread” protocol:

campus for small group instruction as scheduled by each school. Special education teachers will provide students with disabilities access to instruction in a manner consistent with each student’s individualized education plan (IEP) which may include socially distant, on-campus instruction as appropriate.

Parents and students follow Self-screening Protocol.

Continue emphasizing good hygiene along with building cleaning.

Continued monitoring of reportable illnesses by coordinated school health/nursing staff.

Emphasize handwashing before and after classes/activities utilizing soap/water along with hand sanitizer.

Educational and mass gathering spaces shall be socially distanced for students.

Staff, students and visitors will be screened prior to building entry

WCS Reopening Framework

The WCS school board voted 11-1 on July 13 to approve the board’s reopening framework. Click here to read the entire framework.

A few highlights from the reopening framework:

Families can choose between on-campus, traditional school or the district’s online learning platform called WCS Online

If community spread reaches the Medium (between 1,192 – 2,384 active cases) or High level (more than 2,384 active cases), WCS will consult with the Health Department and evaluate the need to apply the Medium or High WCS COVID-19 Community Spread Metric Details. WCS will also consider the presence of the virus in buildings, the impact of on-campus school on the community spread, information available from contact tracing, and WCS student and staff attendance rates.

guidance. If the building is closed, parents will be notified through the WCS phone/email notification system. If the building is closed, students will shift to remote instruction immediately.

Students missing school for COVID-19 quarantine will be excused from school and provided instruction through the quarantine period through their Learning Management System.

There may be times when some schools shift to remote instruction while others continue on-campus instruction.

With the approval of the framework, the School Board voted to allow Golden to make necessary revisions as the situation evolves. In the case that any district policies are in conflict with the framework, the framework will be the deciding factor through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

