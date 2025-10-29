WCS Launches Fire Management Program

WCS students can now participate in a groundbreaking program that blends service, skill and strength.

It’s called Fire Management Services, and while it is available to WCS students this year at the Columbia State Community College campus, the program will be permanently housed at the district’s new Innovation Center when it opens in August 2026.

“This is more than just a career track,” said WCS Innovation Center Assistant Director Kris Schneider. “It’s a calling. The Fire Management program is designed for students who are passionate about protecting their communities and responding in times of crisis.”

Through partnerships with Franklin Fire Department and the City of Franklin, students who are enrolled in the program will gain real-world experience in fire prevention, emergency medical response and incident command systems. The curriculum is aligned with industry standards and includes opportunities for certifications that give students a head start in the field. The lead instructor for this class is a full-time Franklin firefighter.

“Students who take part in this program will develop leadership, teamwork and critical decision-making skills that are essential in high-pressure environments,” said Schneider. “Whether they choose to pursue firefighting, emergency medical services or other public safety careers, these students will leave the Innovation Center with confidence and competence to make a difference.”

Schneider says the Fire Management program has been built with student goals in mind by offering various post-secondary off ramps that start with dual enrollment courses that can be carried to MTSU’s Fire Management concentration.

“This program is a powerful example of how industry, community and education can come together to meet a vital need,” said Schneider. “It’s a pathway for students who want to serve, protect and lead, and it’s one of the many ways Williamson County Schools is preparing students for tomorrow’s careers today.”

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email