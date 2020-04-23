Kindergarten registration will take place online beginning Monday, May 4.

Students must be 5 years old before August 15, 2020, in order to be eligible for the 2020-21 school year. Registration will be completed entirely online. Parents should make sure they have the necessary documents before beginning the registration process.

The follow documents are needed to register a student for kindergarten:

Copy of signed lease agreement (including renewed lease agreements); signed executed settlement statement, deed, mortgage statement or similar proof of legal residency; or a signed valid non-contingent real estate sales contract (only applicable if moving to the school zone)

Two different utility bills (gas, electric or water, or a connection verification letter) for last month prior to enrolling

Photo ID (driver’s license or passport)

Tennessee certificate of immunization

Physical examination

Birth certificate

The registration link will be available on the Elementary Education page beginning May 4.