Kindergarten registration will take place online beginning Monday, May 4.
Photo from WCS

Kindergarten registration will take place online beginning Monday, May 4.

Students must be 5 years old before August 15, 2020, in order to be eligible for the 2020-21 school year. Registration will be completed entirely online. Parents should make sure they have the necessary documents before beginning the registration process.

The follow documents are needed to register a student for kindergarten:

  • Copy of signed lease agreement (including renewed lease agreements); signed executed settlement statement, deed, mortgage statement or similar proof of legal residency; or a signed valid non-contingent real estate sales contract (only applicable if moving to the school zone)
  • Two different utility bills (gas, electric or water, or a connection verification letter) for last month prior to enrolling
  • Photo ID (driver’s license or passport)
  • Tennessee certificate of immunization
  • Physical examination
  • Birth certificate

The registration link will be available on the Elementary Education page beginning May 4.

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here