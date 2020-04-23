Kindergarten registration will take place online beginning Monday, May 4.
Students must be 5 years old before August 15, 2020, in order to be eligible for the 2020-21 school year. Registration will be completed entirely online. Parents should make sure they have the necessary documents before beginning the registration process.
The follow documents are needed to register a student for kindergarten:
- Copy of signed lease agreement (including renewed lease agreements); signed executed settlement statement, deed, mortgage statement or similar proof of legal residency; or a signed valid non-contingent real estate sales contract (only applicable if moving to the school zone)
- Two different utility bills (gas, electric or water, or a connection verification letter) for last month prior to enrolling
- Photo ID (driver’s license or passport)
- Tennessee certificate of immunization
- Physical examination
- Birth certificate
The registration link will be available on the Elementary Education page beginning May 4.
