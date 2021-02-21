WCS Kindergarten Registration Begins March 8

It’s almost time to register your child for kindergarten. The registration window will open March 8 and continue through March 12.

The kindergarten registration process will be entirely online, and families will have the option to select either traditional, on-campus learning or the WCS Online program. A registration link will be available on the WCS Enrollment page March 8.

To attend kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year, students must be 5 years old on or before August 15. The following documents are required to register a student in Williamson County Schools:

Copy of signed lease agreement (including renewed lease agreements); signed executed settlement statement, deed, mortgage statement or similar proof of legal residency; or a signed valid non-contingent real estate sales contract (only applicable if moving to the school zone)

Two different utility bills (gas, electric or water, or a connection verification letter) for last month prior to enrolling

Photo ID (driver’s license or passport)

Tennessee certificate of immunization

Birth certificate

Physical examination

Information about immunization and physical examination requirements is available on the WCS Health Services page.