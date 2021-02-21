WCS Kindergarten Registration Begins March 8

It’s almost time to register your child for kindergarten. The registration window will open March 8 and continue through March 12.
The kindergarten registration process will be entirely online, and families will have the option to select either traditional, on-campus learning or the WCS Online program. A registration link will be available on the WCS Enrollment page March 8.
To attend kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year, students must be 5 years old on or before August 15. The following documents are required to register a student in Williamson County Schools:
- Copy of signed lease agreement (including renewed lease agreements); signed executed settlement statement, deed, mortgage statement or similar proof of legal residency; or a signed valid non-contingent real estate sales contract (only applicable if moving to the school zone)
- Two different utility bills (gas, electric or water, or a connection verification letter) for last month prior to enrolling
- Photo ID (driver’s license or passport)
- Tennessee certificate of immunization
- Birth certificate
- Physical examination
Information about immunization and physical examination requirements is available on the WCS Health Services page.