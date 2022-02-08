WCS Kindergarten Registration Begins March 7

The time to register the Class of 2035 for kindergarten is approaching.

The kindergarten registration window will begin March 7 and run through March 11, and registration will take place entirely online. Those who already have a student in the district will be able to register their child by logging into their Skyward account and selecting the WCS New Student Enrollment Link. Families who do not have a current WCS student can request a Skyward account by following the New Student Online Enrollment instructions on the WCS website.

To attend kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year, students must be five years old on or before August 15, 2022.

The following documents are needed to register a student at WCS: