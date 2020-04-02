WCS Keeping Teachers and Students Connected
WCS InFocus

Teachers and administrators around the district want their students to know how much they are missed and to maybe offer a tip or two, so high school media teachers and members of the Communications Department have been working to help them spread their messages.

School staff members submitted video clips that were compiled into these special messages. To view a video, click on the desired school below. More videos will be available as they are submitted and produced.

Elementary students and families-be on the lookout for some special videos just for you in the coming weeks!

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

