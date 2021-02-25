WCS Juniors and Seniors ACT Exams Scheduled for March 2

WCS juniors and some seniors will take the ACT exam on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, as mandated by the State.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, all Tennessee public school students are required to take either the ACT or SAT in their junior year in order to graduate.

WCS students will take the test during the school day. The district is covering the exam cost for all juniors as well as any seniors who want to take the exam on March 2. Juniors and seniors in WCS Online will take the exam at their zoned school.

“Not only is it a graduation requirement for the current junior class, taking the ACT can help students with college admissions and scholarship opportunities,” said WCS Assessment Analyst Kevin Deck. “It’s essential for our students.”

For high school underclassmen not taking the exam, March 2 will be an asynchronous day. Elementary and middle schools will operate on regular schedules.

Before taking the exam, students have the option to complete non-test items using their MyACT accounts. These survey questions are used by some college administrations and scholarship programs. By completing the non-test items, students will be able to send their scores to four colleges or scholarship programs for free.

To sign up for the exam, students must have a form that will be distributed by their school. After receiving the form, students will be able to complete the non-test items for the March exam.