WCS Issues Scam Alert on Texas Company Called “Spirit Stop”

More local businesses are being targeted by scammers.

This week, Page High School received a shipment of t-shirts, mini-footballs and other items that had been purchased by local businesses from a company based out of Texas called Spirit Stop.

Williamson County Schools does not accept unsolicited ‘gifts’ of spirit wear, therefore these products will not be distributed.

“It breaks our heart each time something like this happens,” said WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong. “These sort of companies prey on the generosity of our local business community. That’s why it’s important that we all spread the word to let others know about this scam.”

The district appreciates the support it receives from the business community, and we want to make sure their donations are actually received by the school of their choice.

If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.