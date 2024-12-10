WCS Hosts Zoom Parent Support Group Session

The WCS Student Support Services (SSS) Department is hosting another virtual parent support group session on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from 6-7 p.m.

The upcoming session will focus on transition planning. Through the hour, families will hear about strategies to help ensure their child successfully moves from high school to adulthood, ensuring they have the skills and support they need to thrive.

There is no cost to attend the session, but families are asked to register online. Contact SSS Executive Director Maria Griego with any questions.

Source: WCS

