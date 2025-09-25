WCS Hosts Sessions About Online Safety

How can families protect their children from online predators? Which popular apps and games pose a risk to students? Those questions and more will be answered at a series of upcoming presentations.

Starting October 2, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Dennis Fetting will visit five Williamson County schools to speak with parents and educators about those topics as well as the following:

Tactics used by online predators

Sextortion

The information devices give away about you and your child

The newest apps, online games and social networks children are using

The presentations will also include example scenarios based on local investigations to help families better understand how children can be victimized online.

While the sessions listed below are for adults only, WCS families are invited to attend any presentation regardless of location. Each event will begin at 5:30 p.m. The dates and locations for the sessions are listed below.

Thursday, October 2: Mill Creek Middle

Thursday, October 16: Fairview Middle

Thursday, November 6: Grassland Middle

Thursday, November 13: Spring Station Middle

Thursday, November 20: Legacy Middle

Contact WCS District Counseling Specialist Stephanie Sullivan with any questions or for more information.

Source: WCS

