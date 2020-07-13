



On July 9, Williamson County Schools (WCS) published an updated framework for reopening school campuses for the 2020-2021 school year. The framework addresses all scenarios for the school year, gives parents a look at on-campus and online learning options as well as a remote plan if schools or the school district must be closed due to COVID-19.You can read more about that here.

WCS will host two Facebook Live sessions Tuesday, July 14 to discuss the plan in greater detail.

* At 11 a.m., Superintendent Jason Golden will sit down with Communications Director Carol Birdsong to discuss the plan at large and answer specific questions from the public.

* Starting at noon, Assistant Superintendents Dr. Juli Oyer and Dr. Leigh Webb will join Birdsong to address elementary and secondary schools respectively.

Anyone interested in asking questions should log on to the Williamson County Schools Facebook page the day of the session. Viewers will be able to ask questions by clicking on the comment section. The broadcast will be available on the district’s Facebook page after the session has ended.



