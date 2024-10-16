WCS Hosts Community Meetings for Bus Hub Stops

October 15, 2024 – After a successful hub bus stop pilot program in the Nolensville area last school year, the district is looking to expand the program into other areas of the county.

Implementing hub stops is a way to reduce student ride time on school buses by reducing bus stops inside subdivisions. Bus stops are consolidated using current stop locations, playgrounds, neighborhood pools or walking path entrances. Only neighborhoods with safe walkability or neighborhoods with sidewalks are considered for this program. As a result of hub bus stops, buses return to the schools earlier in the afternoons to pick up students.

Three additional areas are being considered for hub stops. There are three community meetings scheduled for families in the affected areas.

On Tuesday, October 22, Fieldstone Farms families attending Hunters Bend Elementary, Grassland Middle and Franklin High are invited to attend a meeting at Hunters Bend Elementary beginning at 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, October 24, families attending Pearre Creek Elementary, Hillsboro Middle and Independence High who reside in the Pearre Creek zone are invited to attend a meeting at Pearre Creek Elementary beginning at 6:30 p.m. The affected neighborhoods are Barclay Place, Franklin Green, Spencer Hall, Tywater Crossing, Westhaven and Willow Springs.

On Tuesday, October 29, families attending Creekside Elementary, Page Middle and Page High schools who reside in the Echelon, Ladd Park, St. Marlo and Terravista neighborhoods and the Page Middle and Page High families who reside in the Waters Edge neighborhood are invited to attend a meeting at Creekside Elementary beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Contact WCS Planning and Zoning Manager Allison Nunley for more information.

Source: WCS

