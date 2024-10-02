WCS Honors September Bus Drivers of the Month

We love our bus drivers and so do you! In September, WCS asked the community to submit nominations for the Bus Drivers of the Month program. With your help, the district received more than 200 submissions.

This month’s honorees include TJ Young, Heather Crowner, Ramon Smith, Tonia Pewerbaugh, Paulette Chrismon and Jean Stombaugh. A ceremony was held September 30 to honor the winners. Sonic Drive-In provided each driver or attendant a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate.

All drivers and attendants were nominated by the community for going above and beyond their regular duties. The nominations included a driver who attended Grandparents Day with a kindergartner whose grandparents couldn’t make it, an attendant whose “patience and kindness make every day better for their students” and a driver who was praised for helping her students have the confidence to ride the bus. As one nomination stated, “We always know our kids are in good hands every day!”

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website . Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

Source: WCS InFocus

