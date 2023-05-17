WCS Honors Military-Bound Graduates

Williamson County Schools salutes the young men and women who made the decision to join the United States Armed Forces at the 2023 Military Recognition Ceremony held May 9. More photos at WCS

“We are so proud of these students and so humbled that we’ve been a little part, with their parents and their grandparents and their families, of raising them,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We wish them well, and we know that they are going to do great things in their time of service and throughout their careers and lives. We look forward to where they’re heading.”

This year, approximately 50 students heard the call to serve various military branches. Thank you to the students listed below: