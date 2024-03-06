WCS Honors February Bus Drivers of the Month

March 5, 2024 – It’s time to recognize the February Bus Drivers of the Month.

On Thursday, February 29, Ivory Thompson, Cierah Hicks-Johnson, Steven Wisniewski, Steve Mordecai, Shawn Linne and Alexi Hastings were all celebrated with the help of Sonic Drive-In. Each driver or attendant received a free breakfast, a Sonic Drive-In gift card and a certificate.

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

The district is still looking to hire bus drivers. If you would like to join the WCS team, visit the WCS Careers page to apply.

Source: WCS InFocus

