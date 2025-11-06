WCS Honor Choir Brings Student Talent Center Stage

Hundreds of talented students lit up the stage on October 28 for the district’s 2025 WCS Honor Choir performance.

Middle and high school teachers select the top students from their choral programs to participate in the Honor Choir. Those students then spend a day collaborating with their peers and working with directors and accompanists from outside the district before delivering a free performance in the evening.

“Students who participate in Honor Choir rave about the experience,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “They meet other students who share their love for music, and they get to learn from top-tier conductors. On top of that, adding Honor Choir to a student’s resume can open the door to scholarship opportunities.”

Congratulations to the middle and high school students who performed in the 2025 WCS Honor Choir.

Source: WCS

