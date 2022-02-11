WCS Hiring Teachers for the 2022-23 School Year

Williamson County Schools is hiring teachers for the 2022-23 school year.

On Saturday, March 5, WCS will host a District-wide Career Fair at Ravenwood High. From 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., interested applicants will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from all 51 of the district’s schools.

“I love teaching in Williamson County Schools,” said Hillsboro School Teacher of the Year Landon Hardison. “Growing up here, I have an appreciation of the impact our wonderful community of teachers and mentors can have on shaping student lives. I am humbled by the opportunity to give back to the community that influenced me in such a positive way. To put it simply, our students, parents and teachers make WCS the best district in the State to learn and grow together.”

Attendees should bring their résumés and dress professionally. There is a hiring bonus for hard-to-fill positions, including secondary math and science teachers, world language teachers and special education positions.

For more information about the Career Fair, contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries. To apply for open positions, visit the WCS Employment page. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.