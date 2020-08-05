WCS Hiring SACC Workers and Substitute Teachers

Do you want to play an important role in students’ lives?

Williamson County Schools is looking to hire School Age Child Care (SACC) workers and substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

“I leave work knowing I made a difference in the life of a child and supported a working parent,” said SACC Director Leslie Weaver. “I am part of a caring team where I can contribute my skills and grow personally and professionally.”

The district is also looking to hire bus drivers, food service workers and special education teaching assistants.

To see job vacancies and to apply, visit the WCS Employment Page.