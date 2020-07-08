



Williamson County Schools is gearing up for the new school year and looking to fill vacant positions around the district.

WCS is in need of food service workers, special education teaching assistants, bus drivers, school psychologists, speech language pathologists and Spanish teachers.

“WCS is a high-achieving school district that raises the bar year after year with professionals who help students achieve academic excellence and extracurricular success,” said WCS Recruiter David Harries. “Come join our team.”

To see open positions and to apply, visit the Employment page of the WCS website.



