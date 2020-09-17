WCS Hiring for Several Coronavirus Related Positions

Williamson County Schools is looking to fill several Coronavirus-related positions that were approved Monday by the County Commission.

This includes department specialists for software applications, instructional technology coaches, network technicians, WCS Online secretaries and interim COVID-19 nurses. Additionally, the district is looking to fill vacancies in nursing/health services.

“We are very thankful to the School Board and County Commission on the approval of these new positions to help alleviate the challenges COVID-19 has caused within WCS,” said Harries. “We are eager to fill these positions as soon as possible so we’re asking everyone to help us spread the word.”

To apply, visit the WCS Employment page. Contact WCS Recruiter David Harries with questions.