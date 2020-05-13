WCS High Schools Ranked Among Best in Tennessee





Brentwood, Franklin and Ravenwood high schools are the top three non-magnet schools in Tennessee, according to US News and World Report.

The magazine recently published its annual Best High School Rankings. Brentwood High is ranked fifth, Ravenwood High sixth and Franklin High seventh. The only schools that were ranked higher in Tennessee were magnet schools. All other WCS high schools are in the top 50 with Page High at 11, Summit High at 16, Centennial High at 19, Independence High at 20, Fairview High at 30 and Renaissance High at 49. As a newer school, Nolensville High was not ranked as there is not enough data.

“This recognition reflects the work of teachers, staff, students and families that began in elementary school and continues through our comprehensive high schools,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “All of our school communities should be proud of and share in this honor.”

When ranking schools, the US News and World Report looks at six indicators: College Readiness (including Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exam performance), College Curriculum Breadth, Math and Reading Proficiency, Math and Reading Performance, Undeserved Student Performance and Graduation Rate.

“Though this honor is due to the combination of strengths within our school campuses, the tradition of excellence established by our teachers and students for decades has laid the foundation for this success,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “Year after year, our students, teachers and administrators rise to the occasion as leaders within our state and country in the field of education. We continue to be proud and marvel at their great work.”

Brentwood High School was also recognized as the top non-magnet school in Tennessee by the Washington Post. Brentwood High is ranked 138 on the 2020 Jay Mathews Challenge Index published by the Washington Post. Schools ranked at 220 or above on the Challenge Index are among the top one percent of high schools in the United States.



