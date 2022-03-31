WCS High Schools Present Mamma Mia

The beloved characters of Mamma Mia! will take the stage at Nolensville High and Summit High beginning March 31.

In the musical featuring the music of ABBA, Sophie Sheridan sets off on a quest to discover the identity of her father before she gets married the next day.

Tickets for the NHS shows are available online and cost $10 for general admission and $15 for reserved seating. The Nolensville High theater department will hold three performances: a 7 p.m. show on March 31, April 1 and April 2. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Dr. in Nolensville.

Summit High will perform the show March 31 at 7 p.m., April 1 at 7 p.m., April 2 at 7 p.m. and April 3 at 2 p.m. Those tickets cost $10 per person and may be purchased online or at the door. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Dr. in Spring Hill.

