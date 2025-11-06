WCS High Schools Earn Recognition at State Festival

The spotlight shone brightly on WCS students at this year’s Tennessee Theatre Association Festival.

The event, which took place October 24-25 in Smyrna, featured students from Nolensville High performing their show, A Breach in the Darkness. They received a superior ranking for that production.

“I’m so proud of these amazing students.” said NHS Theater Director Laura Parker. “They have consistently worked together as an ensemble to make sure their storytelling was brought to life in a dynamic and entertaining way. Our students produce all of their productions from costumes and lighting to set and stage management. It is a joy to guide them as their director.”

Page High also competed in the festival with their performance of Hold, Please. PHS placed third and received a superior ranking.

“We brought an original play written by senior Camryn Burbach,” said PHS Theater Director Donovan Hughes. “By placing third, we earned the opportunity to represent Tennessee at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March which is very exciting.”

Ravenwood High also competed with their performance of The Great Gatsby, and two students were named as members of the All Star Cast.

Congratulations to the students listed below who earned group and individual recognition.

Nolensville High School

“> 2nd place in the one act festival for their play “A Breach in the Darkness”

Superior rating overall

Elia Pyper, Brayden Perry and Will Brown: All Star Cast

JT McCoy: Best Supporting Actor

JT McCoy: Best Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship

Laura Parker: Best Director

Page High School

“> 3rd place in the studio festival with their play, “Hold, please”

Superior rating overall

Allie Duke, Leah Munsell, Vismaya Chanappa and Camryn Burbach: All Star Cast

Spirit of the Festival Award

Ravenwood High School

“> Kabir Nagra, Peyton Gilbert: All Star Cast

Source: WCS

