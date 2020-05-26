WCS High Schools Continue to Celebrate Students Through Video

High schools are continuing to celebrate their students through video.
Media programs are hard at work creating videos that recognize outstanding students, honor academic achievements and spread messages from teachers. All videos can be viewed on each school’s YouTube channel.
Centennial High
- CHS Most Outstanding Student Awards
- CHS Class of 2020 Scholarship Ceremony
- Farewell from the CHS English Department
- CHS Orchestra Performance – Blue Water
- CHS Students Say Thanks
Fairview High
Franklin High
Independence High
Nolensville High