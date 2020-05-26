WCS High Schools Continue to Celebrate Students Through Video

High schools are continuing to celebrate their students through video.

Media programs are hard at work creating videos that recognize outstanding students, honor academic achievements and spread messages from teachers. All videos can be viewed on each school’s YouTube channel.

Centennial High

Fairview High

Franklin High

Independence High

Nolensville High


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here