Home High Schools WCS High Schools Compete at 2026 Scott Hartman Invitational

WCS High Schools Compete at 2026 Scott Hartman Invitational

By
Michael Carpenter
-
WCS High Schools Compete at 2026 Scott Hartman Invitational
WCS High Schools Compete at 2026 Scott Hartman Invitational

Track and field season is off and running in Williamson County.

Several Williamson County high schools, along with other schools from around Middle Tennessee, competed April 1-2 at the 2026 Scott Hartman Invitational at Brentwood High. In addition to numerous sprinting and relay races, events included the high jump, pole vault and discus, to name a few.

Brentwood High School claimed both the boys and girls team championships. The Ravenwood High boys placed fourth, and the Page High boys finished fifth. The Ravenwood girls placed fifth in their category, while Summit finished eighth.

Source: WCS
More School News!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×