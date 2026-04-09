WCS High Schools Compete at 2026 Scott Hartman Invitational

Track and field season is off and running in Williamson County.

Several Williamson County high schools, along with other schools from around Middle Tennessee, competed April 1-2 at the 2026 Scott Hartman Invitational at Brentwood High. In addition to numerous sprinting and relay races, events included the high jump, pole vault and discus, to name a few.

Brentwood High School claimed both the boys and girls team championships. The Ravenwood High boys placed fourth, and the Page High boys finished fifth. The Ravenwood girls placed fifth in their category, while Summit finished eighth.

Source: WCS

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