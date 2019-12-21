WCS High School Theater Shows Selected for State Conference

From inFocus

Students from two WCS high school theater programs will perform at the 2020 State High School Thespian Conference.

Both Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools can be proud of their latest accomplishment. Only two schools from the state are chosen to perform their entire show at the conference. Brentwood High’s fall play Much Ado About Nothing was one of the shows to earn time in the spotlight.

“The kids are so excited to perform at thespian conference,” said BHS theater director Lisa Moody. “It is such an honor and fun experience to perform for 1,000 kids who love theater. The energy is amazing.”

Schools around the state submitted their shows for consideration. A committee makes the decision on which shows will take the stage at Middle Tennessee State University. Ravenwood High’s fall production, Is He Dead?, made the cut.

“I am just so proud of these students and the program,” said RHS theater director Brian Kaufman. “We have overcome a lot. During this fall production we had a battle of illnesses that went around the cast and crew, but each night they were ready to perform. The kids are so excited to perform in front of all their thespian friends from across the state. The conference is a great way to celebrate theater and the world it creates. We are just so proud to be Raptors.”

The conference will be hosted at MTSU January 17-18.