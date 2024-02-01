WCS High School Students Selected for Mid, All-State Theater

Dozens of WCS high school theater students are taking center stage and earning Mid-State and All-State designations.
Hundreds of students across Tennessee traveled to Murfreesboro for Mid-State and All-State auditions January 12-13. Ninth through twelfth-grade students went through a rigorous selection process and were evaluated by university professors before the final distinction lists for acting, musical theater and design/technical were released at the end of January.
“I’m so proud of my students,” said Centennial High theater director Megan Hardgrave. “I get to work with such an incredible group of students every day who support one another and collaborate to make amazing art. They have worked so hard in the past few years to grow as storytellers, artists and technicians. They took the feedback they received last year, applied it and grew immensely, and it showed.”
Congratulations to the students below:
Acting
- Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State
- Claire Billingsley, Centennial High – All-State
- Eva Muterspaugh, Centennial High
- Tatum Lander, Franklin High – All-State
- Melody Brooke Myers, Franklin High – All-State
- Liam Phillips, Franklin High – All-State Alternate
- Shira Binshtin, Franklin High
- Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State
- Ben Allen, Independence High – All-State
- Russell Garges, Independence High – All-State
- Tristan Valdez, Independence High – All-State
- Anna Wadsworth, Independence High – All-State
- Seth Daniel, Independence High
- Elizabeth Howard, Independence High
- Jasper Nolan, Nolensville High – All-State Alternate
Design/Tech
- Mary Morreale, Centennial High – All-State
- Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High – All-State
- Harune Smith, Centennial High – All-State
- Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High – All-State
- Eve O’Donnell, Centennial High – All-State Alternate
- Owen Keeler, Fairview High – All-State
- Tori Mulkey, Independence High – All-State Alternate
- Mattilynn Moyle, Independence High
- Ava Adams, Nolensville High – All-State
Musical Theater
- Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State
- Abigail Levy, Centennial High – All-State
- Jake Burger, Centennial High – All-State Alternate
- William Kirby, Centennial High – All-State Alternate
- Claire Billingsley, Centennial High
- Savannah Meinert, Centennial High
- Eva Muterspaugh, Centennial High
- Andrew Barre, Centennial High
- Kara Newman, Fairview High – All-State
- Tatum Lander, Franklin High – All-State
- Melody Brooke Myers, Franklin High – All-State
- Shira Binshtin, Franklin High
- Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State
- Chloe Campbell, Page High
- Tristan Valdez, Independence High – All-State
- Calista McIntyre, Nolensville High – All-State
- Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High – All-State
- Marissa Huggett, Nolensville High
- Jordyn McLean, Nolensville High
- Adison Rodgers, Ravenwood High – All-State
- Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High – All-State Alternate
- Landon Wilson, Summit High – All-State
- Gavin Cox, Summit High
Source: WCS InFocus
