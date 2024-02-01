WCS High School Students Selected for Mid, All-State Theater

Dozens of WCS high school theater students are taking center stage and earning Mid-State and All-State designations.

Hundreds of students across Tennessee traveled to Murfreesboro for Mid-State and All-State auditions January 12-13. Ninth through twelfth-grade students went through a rigorous selection process and were evaluated by university professors before the final distinction lists for acting, musical theater and design/technical were released at the end of January.

“I’m so proud of my students,” said Centennial High theater director Megan Hardgrave. “I get to work with such an incredible group of students every day who support one another and collaborate to make amazing art. They have worked so hard in the past few years to grow as storytellers, artists and technicians. They took the feedback they received last year, applied it and grew immensely, and it showed.”

Congratulations to the students below:

Acting

Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State

Claire Billingsley, Centennial High – All-State

Eva Muterspaugh, Centennial High

Tatum Lander, Franklin High – All-State

Melody Brooke Myers, Franklin High – All-State

Liam Phillips, Franklin High – All-State Alternate

Shira Binshtin, Franklin High

Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State

Ben Allen, Independence High – All-State

Russell Garges, Independence High – All-State

Tristan Valdez, Independence High – All-State

Anna Wadsworth, Independence High – All-State

Seth Daniel, Independence High

Elizabeth Howard, Independence High

Jasper Nolan, Nolensville High – All-State Alternate

Design/Tech

Mary Morreale, Centennial High – All-State

Kylie Rasmussen, Centennial High – All-State

Harune Smith, Centennial High – All-State

Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High – All-State

Eve O’Donnell, Centennial High – All-State Alternate

Owen Keeler, Fairview High – All-State

Tori Mulkey, Independence High – All-State Alternate

Mattilynn Moyle, Independence High

Ava Adams, Nolensville High – All-State

Musical Theater

Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High – All-State

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High – All-State

Abigail Levy, Centennial High – All-State

Jake Burger, Centennial High – All-State Alternate

William Kirby, Centennial High – All-State Alternate

Claire Billingsley, Centennial High

Savannah Meinert, Centennial High

Eva Muterspaugh, Centennial High

Andrew Barre, Centennial High

Kara Newman, Fairview High – All-State

Tatum Lander, Franklin High – All-State

Melody Brooke Myers, Franklin High – All-State

Shira Binshtin, Franklin High

Vismaya Channappa, Page High – All-State

Chloe Campbell, Page High

Tristan Valdez, Independence High – All-State

Calista McIntyre, Nolensville High – All-State

Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High – All-State

Marissa Huggett, Nolensville High

Jordyn McLean, Nolensville High

Adison Rodgers, Ravenwood High – All-State

Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High – All-State Alternate

Landon Wilson, Summit High – All-State

Gavin Cox, Summit High

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News