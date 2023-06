WCS High School Students Earn Seals of Biliteracy

WCS high school students are setting yet another record. Eighty-four students earned their Seals of Biliteracy from the State, the most in district history.

The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded to students who have a high proficiency in speaking, reading and writing in at least one language other than English. Students may earn a Silver or Gold Seal. The Silver Seal is awarded by the State, and the Gold Seal is a district recognition for students who go above and beyond.

Students must show evidence of English and world language proficiency through exams in order to earn the Silver Seal. To earn the Gold Seal, students must score higher on those exams and show intercultural engagement through participation in an opportunity that requires the use of a second language.

Congratulations to all the students listed below:

Gold Ana Bianco Castellanos, Centennial High – Spanish

Naomi Chapin, Franklin High – Spanish

Jina Kim, Franklin High – Korean

Emily Orozco, Franklin High – Spanish

Melissa Duta Llangari, Nolensville High – Spanish

Emma Parker, Summit High – Spanish Silver Andrea Acosta Fernandez, Centennial High – Spanish

Presley Anderson, Centennial High – Spanish

Eliane Berlioz, Centennial High – Spanish

Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High – Spanish

Mia Cadaret, Centennial High – French

Abigale Carter, Centennial High – French

Laura Christoffersen, Centennial High – French

Sonya Crump, Centennial High – Spanish

Melina Fuentes, Centennial High – Spanish

Kimberly Ha, Centennial High – Spanish

Madeleine Hamilton, Centennial High – Spanish

Miles Katawala, Centennial High – French

Sevan Keur, Centennial High – French

Maegan Mena, Centennial High – Spanish

Franklin Lugo, Centennial High – Spanish

Angela Ong, Centennial High – Spanish

Katelyn Scrip, Centennial High – French

Carolina Jimenez Bautista, Fairview High – Spanish

Andrew Coyle, Franklin High – Spanish

Nathan Dinoia, Franklin High – Spanish

Londa Dusza, Franklin High – Spanish

Katrina Finch, Franklin High – French

Hannah Finch, Franklin High – Spanish

Kirstin French, Franklin High – Spanish

Avery Grummon, Franklin High – Spanish

Gentry Hollis, Franklin High – Spanish

Kate Holthaus, Franklin High – Spanish

Sydney Hueser, Franklin High – French

Wren Kinzig, Franklin High – Spanish

Madeline Lake, Franklin High – Spanish

Anna Marie Love, Franklin High – Spanish

Lukas Mathesius, Franklin High – French

Emma Murphy, Franklin High – Spanish

Joshua Murray, Franklin High – Spanish

Annalee Neeley, Franklin High – Spanish

Silver Laura Ovion, Franklin High – Spanish

Jack Parker, Franklin High – Spanish

Charlotte Phelan, Franklin High – Spanish

Isabella Ratliff, Franklin High – Spanish

Virginia Riggar, Franklin High – Spanish

Chloe Robinson, Franklin High – Spanish

Lauren Rudiger, Franklin High – Spanish

Vann Schaefer, Franklin High – French

Townsend Schultz, Franklin High – Spanish

Lauren Stockdale, Franklin High – Spanish

Keya Thakkar, Franklin High – French

Michael Tindall, Franklin High – Spanish

November Varden, Franklin High – Spanish

Brooke Vasuta, Franklin High – Spanish

Maria Walsh, Franklin High – Spanish

Riley Westbrook, Franklin High – Spanish

Brock Wittman, Franklin High – Spanish

Jasmin Zaragoza, Franklin High – Spanish

Dakota Anderson, Independence High – Spanish

Nathaniel Campbell, Independence High – Spanish

Edlynne Campos, Independence High – Spanish

Wyatt Clemons, Independence High – German

Dylan Condo, Independence High – German

Magdalene Dieal, Independence High – Spanish

Makenna Gendrolis, Independence High – Spanish

Jackson Hayes, Independence High – Spanish

Olivia Livaudais, Independence High – Spanish

Kylie Nayakwadi, Independence High – Spanish

John Ordus, Independence High – Spanish

Dalton Shults, Independence High – Spanish

Samantha Sprinkel, Independence High – Spanish

Gavin Williams, Independence High – Spanish

Emma Donovan, Nolensville High – Spanish

Nora Romano, Nolensville High – Spanish

Lana Cartailler, Ravenwood High – French

Kasandra Garcia, Renaissance High – Spanish

Addington Kearns, Renaissance High – Spanish

Sophia Silva Zanolini, Renaissance High – Spanish

Jaqueline Dinwiddie, Summit High – Spanish

Kaylee Michel, Summit High – Spanish

Sergio Ortiz, Summit High – Spanish

Morgan Schelling, Summit High – Spanish

Kayla Stampley, Summit High – Spanish

