WCS High School Students Compete at Scott Hartman Invitational

High school student-athletes gathered at Brentwood High March 31 through April 1 to compete in the 2022 Scott Hartman Invitational.
With competitions including the 100-meter dash, long jump, vault and more, athletes in the boys and girls divisions had a chance to test their skills against their peers. More Photos Here!
WCS students who placed first in their competitions are listed below:
- Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High – Boys 200-Meter Dash and Boys Long Jump
- Brody Chapman, Brentwood High – Boys 1,600-Meter Run and Boys 3,200-Meter Run
- Morgan Lewis, Nolensville High – Boys 110-Meter Hurdles and Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
- Franklin High – Boys 4×200-Meter Relay
- Brentwood High – Boys 4×400-Meter Relay
- Bentwood High – Boys 4×800-Meter Relay
- DJ Starr, Ravenwood High – Boys High Jump
- Mason Green, Ravenwood High – Boys Discus
- Anthony Dodd, Franklin High – Boys Shot Put
- Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High – Girls 800-Meter Run
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High – Girls 1,600-Meter Run and Girls 3,200-Meter Run
- Elise Dobson, Nolensville High – Girls 100-Meter Hurdles, Girls High Jump and Girls Long Jump
- Yukino Wakatsuki, Franklin High – Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
- Brentwood High – Girls 4×100-Meter Relay
- Franklin High – Girls 4×200-Meter Relay
- Brentwood High – Girls 4×400-Meter Relay
- Brentwood High – Girls 4×800-Meter Relay