WCS High School Students Compete at Scott Hartman Invitational

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Scott Hartman Invitational
photos by WCS

High school student-athletes gathered at Brentwood High March 31 through April 1 to compete in the 2022 Scott Hartman Invitational.

With competitions including the 100-meter dash, long jump, vault and more, athletes in the boys and girls divisions had a chance to test their skills against their peers. More Photos Here!

WCS students who placed first in their competitions are listed below:

  • Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High – Boys 200-Meter Dash and Boys Long Jump
  • Brody Chapman, Brentwood High – Boys 1,600-Meter Run and Boys 3,200-Meter Run
  • Morgan Lewis, Nolensville High – Boys 110-Meter Hurdles and Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
  • Franklin High – Boys 4×200-Meter Relay
  • Brentwood High – Boys 4×400-Meter Relay
  • Bentwood High – Boys 4×800-Meter Relay
  • DJ Starr, Ravenwood High – Boys High Jump
  • Mason Green, Ravenwood High – Boys Discus
  • Anthony Dodd, Franklin High – Boys Shot Put
  • Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High – Girls 800-Meter Run
  • Claire Stegall, Nolensville High – Girls 1,600-Meter Run and Girls 3,200-Meter Run
  • Elise Dobson, Nolensville High – Girls 100-Meter Hurdles, Girls High Jump and Girls Long Jump
  • Yukino Wakatsuki, Franklin High – Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
  • Brentwood High – Girls 4×100-Meter Relay
  • Franklin High – Girls 4×200-Meter Relay
  • Brentwood High – Girls 4×400-Meter Relay
  • Brentwood High – Girls 4×800-Meter Relay

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

RSS More School Stories

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here