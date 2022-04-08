WCS High School Students Compete at Scott Hartman Invitational

High school student-athletes gathered at Brentwood High March 31 through April 1 to compete in the 2022 Scott Hartman Invitational.

With competitions including the 100-meter dash, long jump, vault and more, athletes in the boys and girls divisions had a chance to test their skills against their peers. More Photos Here!

WCS students who placed first in their competitions are listed below:

Sterling Weldon, Nolensville High – Boys 200-Meter Dash and Boys Long Jump

Brody Chapman, Brentwood High – Boys 1,600-Meter Run and Boys 3,200-Meter Run

Morgan Lewis, Nolensville High – Boys 110-Meter Hurdles and Boys 300-Meter Hurdles

Franklin High – Boys 4×200-Meter Relay

Brentwood High – Boys 4×400-Meter Relay

Bentwood High – Boys 4×800-Meter Relay

DJ Starr, Ravenwood High – Boys High Jump

Mason Green, Ravenwood High – Boys Discus

Anthony Dodd, Franklin High – Boys Shot Put

Jordan Rayl, Ravenwood High – Girls 800-Meter Run

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High – Girls 1,600-Meter Run and Girls 3,200-Meter Run

Elise Dobson, Nolensville High – Girls 100-Meter Hurdles, Girls High Jump and Girls Long Jump

Yukino Wakatsuki, Franklin High – Girls 300-Meter Hurdles

Brentwood High – Girls 4×100-Meter Relay

Franklin High – Girls 4×200-Meter Relay

Brentwood High – Girls 4×400-Meter Relay

Brentwood High – Girls 4×800-Meter Relay

