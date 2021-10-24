WCS High School Media Students Nominated for National Awards

Media students from two Williamson County high schools are in the running for two National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) 2021 National Student Production Awards.

Nominees were selected from high school student entries across the country in 25 categories. More than 2,000 pieces were submitted from the regional chapters and were judged by industry professionals and media academics. Each of the students who earned a national nomination won a regional award in the spring.

Brentwood High’s Eliza Linney, Noah True and Stuart Beaton are nominated in the Public Service Announcement (PSA) category for their video, One Second.

“It was great to win at the regional level last spring, and it’s an even bigger honor to be nominated for a national NATAS award,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Ronnie Adcock. “Eliza, Noah and Stuart came up with a simple idea to edit the video to a ticking clock, and it turned out to be a very good project.”

Ravenwood High student Brooks Taylor’s work on the Raptor Sports Report earned him a nomination in the Sports Story or Segment category.

“It’s an honor to have Brooks recognized on a national level,” said RHS TV/Film teacher Megan Sanchez. “He is an extremely hard worker and is always taking time to get better at his craft. It is exciting to see a student pursue their passions”

The recipients of the award will be announced in a web stream hosted by NATAS in late November. The date of the ceremony will be announced at the beginning of the month.