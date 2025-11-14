WCS High School Marching Bands Excel in Season Finales

Williamson County marching bands wrapped up the competition season with outstanding performances, including three first-place finishes from Fairview High and Summit High.

While the season may be over, both The Franklin Band and the Ravenwood High marching band will continue to prepare for their upcoming New Years Day performances. The Franklin Band will perform at the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, while Ravenwood will ring in the New Year by marching in the Main Street Disney Parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Congratulations to the schools listed below for their recent achievements:

Centennial High School

Blue Devil Invitational at Lebanon High School

2 nd place Band in Class AA

place Band in Class AA 3rd place Percussion in Class AA

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University

Class A Participant

Fairview High School

Forrest High School Competition

1st place Band

Crockett County High School Competition

1st Place Band

Franklin High School

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University

Superior Rating

2 nd Place Class AAA

Place Class AAA Finalist

Reserve Grand Champion

2nd place in the state

Page High School

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University

4th place in Class AA

US Bands Southeastern Championship at Alabama A&M University

Prelim Awards:

2 nd place in Class AAAA

place in Class AAAA Best Percussion

Best Color Guard

Finals Awards:

6th place overall

Summit High School

Blue Devil Invitational at Lebanon High School

Grand Champions

Best Guard

Best Visual

Best Music

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University

8 th overall

overall 5th in state

Source: WCS

