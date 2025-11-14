WCS High School Marching Bands Excel in Season Finales

By
Michael Carpenter
-
marching bands
Photo from WCS

Williamson County marching bands wrapped up the competition season with outstanding performances, including three first-place finishes from Fairview High and Summit High.

While the season may be over, both The Franklin Band and the Ravenwood High marching band will continue to prepare for their upcoming New Years Day performances. The Franklin Band will perform at the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, while Ravenwood will ring in the New Year by marching in the Main Street Disney Parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Congratulations to the schools listed below for their recent achievements:

Centennial High School

Blue Devil Invitational at Lebanon High School

  • 2nd place Band in Class AA
  • 3rd place Percussion in Class AA

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University 

  • Class A Participant

Fairview High School

Forrest High School Competition

  • 1st place Band

Crockett County High School Competition

  • 1st Place Band

Franklin High School

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University

  • Superior Rating
  • 2nd Place Class AAA
  • Finalist
  • Reserve Grand Champion
  • 2nd place in the state

Page High School

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University

  • 4th place in Class AA

US Bands Southeastern Championship at Alabama A&M University 

Prelim Awards:

  • 2nd place in Class AAAA
  • Best Percussion
  • Best Color Guard

Finals Awards:

  • 6th place overall

Summit High School

Blue Devil Invitational at Lebanon High School

  • Grand Champions
  • Best Guard
  • Best Visual
  • Best Music

Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University

  • 8th overall
  • 5th in state

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here