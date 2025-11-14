WCS High School Marching Bands Excel in Season Finales

Williamson County marching bands wrapped up the competition season with outstanding performances, including three first-place finishes from Fairview High and Summit High.
While the season may be over, both The Franklin Band and the Ravenwood High marching band will continue to prepare for their upcoming New Years Day performances. The Franklin Band will perform at the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, while Ravenwood will ring in the New Year by marching in the Main Street Disney Parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Congratulations to the schools listed below for their recent achievements:
Centennial High School
Blue Devil Invitational at Lebanon High School
- 2nd place Band in Class AA
- 3rd place Percussion in Class AA
Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University
- Class A Participant
Fairview High School
Forrest High School Competition
- 1st place Band
Crockett County High School Competition
- 1st Place Band
Franklin High School
Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University
- Superior Rating
- 2nd Place Class AAA
- Finalist
- Reserve Grand Champion
- 2nd place in the state
Page High School
Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University
- 4th place in Class AA
US Bands Southeastern Championship at Alabama A&M University
Prelim Awards:
- 2nd place in Class AAAA
- Best Percussion
- Best Color Guard
Finals Awards:
- 6th place overall
Summit High School
Blue Devil Invitational at Lebanon High School
- Grand Champions
- Best Guard
- Best Visual
- Best Music
Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University
- 8th overall
- 5th in state
Please join our FREE Newsletter