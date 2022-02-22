WCS High School Junior ACT Scheduled for March 1

WCS high school juniors will have the opportunity to take the ACT during the school day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The ACT exam is a graduation requirement for Williamson County students and is comprised of four subject tests which assess English, math, reading and science knowledge.

Eleventh graders will be automatically registered for the ACT on March 1, and there is no fee. Students should bring a no. 2 pencil and an approved calculator. More information, including practice resources and sample questions, is available on the ACT website.

While juniors are taking the exams, seniors and underclassmen will be doing college visits, community service and other school programs. For specific information on what their student will be doing that day, families may contact the school directly.