WCS High School Bands Ring in the New Year on National Stages

Two Williamson County high school bands kicked off 2026 with performances at some of the country’s most iconic locations.

The Franklin Band was among the select few chosen to participate in the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. They also gave performances at the Bands of America Preview, Bandfest and Disneyland.

“Everyone put in a lot of work to prepare for our time in California, and it was a treat to see the students engage in every performance with a high level of confidence and focus,” said FHS Band Director Dr. Michael Holland. “A special thank you to the parents and boosters for all their work and support over the past 14 months, which made the week possible, and to all those who supported our program through our fundraising efforts. Thank you to the students for their hard work and perseverance through the process. The experience was a dream come true, and it will be a cherished memory for the rest of our lives.”

At the same time, Ravenwood High School’s band welcomed the new year in a magical setting, performing at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. As part of New Year celebrations at the resort, the band entertained guests from around the world, highlighting the energy and excellence of Ravenwood’s music program.

“We are so proud of our Marching Band students who brought the magic to Disney,” said Ravenwood High Band Director Briana Vogt. “Many countries do not have marching bands like we do in the United States. To witness someone’s face light up from seeing a marching band for the first time in their life is an incredible experience that our students will remember forever. We are grateful for our community who helped make this performance happen.”

