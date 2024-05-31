WCS, FSSD Collect Food for Local Pantries

The 2023-24 school year is complete and so is the annual Drive Away Hunger Challenge.

WCS and Franklin Special School District collected thousands of pounds of food for local food pantries, including GraceWorks, One Generation Away, College Grove Food Pantry, Nolensville Food Pantry and The Well.

Together, elementary schools collected a total of 93,115 pounds of food. College Grove and Sunset elementary schools collected the most, with 21,700 pounds or 54.25 pounds per student and 17,769 pounds or 30.2 pounds per student, respectively.

Middle schools in the county collected 75,592 pounds of food. Heritage Middle collected 26,069 pounds or 31.4 pounds per student, and Woodland Middle collected 23,799 pounds or 24.6 pounds per student.

At the high school level, students collected 130,157 pounds of food. Page High collected 38,293 pounds or 28 pounds per student, and Renaissance High collected 24,324 pounds or 143 pounds per student.

As part of the challenge, the winning schools received cash prizes and the official Drive Away Hunger Challenge trophy.

Source: WCS

