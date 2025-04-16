WCS Forensics Students Qualify for National Event

Several Williamson County speech and debate students are bound for the national competition after winning at the State level.

The Tennessee District of the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) held its National Qualifying Events Tournament in March at Cookeville High.

Brentwood High received the Leading Chapter Award from NSDA for national recognition of excellence in speech and debate. Brentwood High speech and debate coach Matt Grimes was presented with the Tennessee District NSDA Assistant Coach of the Year award. Brentwood High also won the Congress Sweepstakes Award.

Brentwood High’s Wali Sidiqyar and Joseph Johnson earned first place in Public Forum Debate, and Liam Marassa was named the Presiding Officer of the House Chamber.

In the Congressional Debate category, Nolensville High’s Jonathan Okokhere placed first, and Summit’s Armaan Semwal earned first place in the Lincoln Douglas Debate category.

Congratulations to the following students. Those with an asterisk next to their name qualified for the NSDA National Speech and Debate Tournament that will be held in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 14-21. The alternates have also been identified.

Duo Interpretation

Fourth: Azariah Cherukara and Muskaan Maheshwari, Ravenwood High (First Alternate)

Humorous Interpretation

Eighth: Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High (Fourth Alternate)

International Extemporaneous Speaking

Fifth: Cecilia Wooldridge*, Summit High

Eighth: Joshua Mendoza, Brentwood High

Ninth: Aryan Shaikh, Ravenwood High

Original Oratory

Fifth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High (Second Alternate)

Eighth: Joanna Li, Brentwood High

Ninth: Jibran Khan, Brentwood High

Public Forum Debate

First: Wali Sidiqyar and Joseph Johnson*, Brentwood High

Second: Parsa Khairollahi and Ariana Martin*, Brentwood High

Third: Jasmine Merrikh and Meredith Yount*, Brentwood High

Fourth: Grady Pazona and Jude Schneider, Brentwood High (First Alternate)

Seventh: Sri Narayanan and Faiza Mohamed, Ravenwood High (Fourth Alternate)

Tenth: Ridham Ohri and Rinaz Jamal, Franklin High (Seventh Alternate)

US Extemporaneous Speaking

Eighth: Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Ravenwood High (First Alternate)

Tenth: Natalie Chou, Brentwood High (Third Alternate)

Tenth: Nathan Hoffman, Summit High (Third Alternate)

Congressional Debate

First: Jonathan Okokhere*, Nolensville High

Second: Natalie Chou*, Brentwood High

Third: Parsa Khairollahi, Brentwood High (Alternate)

Sixth: Matthew Greer, Brentwood High

Seventh: Liam Marassa, Brentwood High

Tenth: Evan Robinson, Summit High

Lincoln Douglas Debate

First: Armaan Semwal*, Summit High

