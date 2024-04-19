WCS Forensics Students Continue to Qualify for National Competition

Three more WCS speech and debate students have qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) Tournament this summer.

At the NSDA National Qualifying Congress for Tennessee, the third event in the State’s National Qualifying series, students competed to claim one of four qualifying spots for the National Tournament. The competition was split into two chambers: House and Senate. In the House, Nolensville High’s Jonathan Okokhere placed first and will advance to nationals. Jonathan’s coach is Wilson Boyd.

In the Senate, Brentwood High’s Parsa Khairollahi placed first and will also advance to the national competition. His coaches are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes. Brentwood High was also awarded the Debate Sweepstakes and Overall Sweepstakes for the Tennessee district series of national qualifying competitions.

Summit High’s Jack Simon placed second and claimed the third qualifying spot. The Summit High coaches are Christina Crutcher and Jackie Zigelsky.

“We are very proud of our results this tournament,” said Crutcher and Zigelsky. “We think it reflects a turning point not only in our program but in Williamson County as a whole.”

In addition to Jack’s success, the SHS speech and debate program also earned the first-place award for Congressional Debate this season.

House

Presiding Officer: Samar Elhassan, Summit High

First: Jonathan Okokhere, Nolensville High

Third (Alternate): Natalie Chou, Brentwood High

Senate

First: Parsa Khairollahi, Brentwood High

Second: Jack Simon, Summit High

Third (Alternate): Harper Bailey, Summit High

Source: WCS

