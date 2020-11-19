WCS Football Players Advance to Mr. Football Finals

Ravenwood High’s Jake Briningstool and Summit High’s Destin Wade are one step closer to being named Mr. Football.

They were announced as finalists Tuesday, November 17. As finalists, both Jake and Destin will attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium where the winners will be announced December 8.

Jake is in Class 6A, and Destin is in Class 5A. The Mr. Football award honors the top student-athlete in each class as well as the top kicker. The finalists selected by a committee of sports writers statewide based on performance in the 2020 season, academics and character.