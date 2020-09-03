WCS Football Livestream Schedule for September 4

Football teams will take the field once again this Friday.
For the fans who plan to attend the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are posted on the website. For students and families who prefer to watch from home, several of the games will be livestreamed.
This week, four home games will be livestreamed Friday, September 4. They may be viewed on the home team’s YouTube channel or on the WC-TV YouTube channel. The schedule for this week’s game is listed below.
All games begin at 7 p.m.
Home Games
- Centennial High vs Independence High – WC-TV Game of the Week
- Fairview High vs Cheatham County High
- Franklin High vs Ravenwood High
- Nolensville High vs Spring Hill High
Away Games
- Summit High at Columbia Central
- Page High at Shelbyville High
Brentwood High’s game against Dickson County High originally scheduled for September 4 has been rescheduled for October 8.