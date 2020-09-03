WCS Football Livestream Schedule for September 4

Football teams will take the field once again this Friday.

For the fans who plan to attend the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are posted on the website. For students and families who prefer to watch from home, several of the games will be livestreamed.

This week, four home games will be livestreamed Friday, September 4. They may be viewed on the home team’s YouTube channel or on the WC-TV YouTube channel. The schedule for this week’s game is listed below.

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Home Games

Centennial High vs Independence High – WC-TV Game of the Week

Fairview High vs Cheatham County High

Franklin High vs Ravenwood High

Nolensville High vs Spring Hill High

Away Games

Summit High at Columbia Central

Page High at Shelbyville High

Brentwood High’s game against Dickson County High originally scheduled for September 4 has been rescheduled for October 8.