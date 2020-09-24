WCS Football Livestream Schedule for September 25

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, September 25. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who are unable to physically attend the games, several home games will be livestreamed.

The high school home football games will be livestreamed by the school’s media program or by WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel.

Games begin at 7 p.m.

Home

Franklin High versus McGacock High

Independence High versus Hendersonville High – WC-TV

Page High versus Giles High

Away