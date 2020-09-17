WCS Football Livestream Schedule for September 18

Football teams around the county are ready for another week of games. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.

For fans who plan to attend games in-person, the WCS Spectator Guidelines are available on the WCS website. For fans who prefer to watch the high school teams online, several home games will be livestreamed Friday night.

Home games are livestreamed by the respective school’s media program or by WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel. This week, MyTV30 will be livestreaming the Brentwood High versus Ravenwood High game.

The games are listed below. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Home

Centennial High v. Dickson County High

Franklin High v. Independence High

Ravenwood High v. Brentwood High – MyTV30 Game

Away