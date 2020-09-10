WCS Football Livestream Schedule for September 11

Football teams are ready to play under the Friday night lights once again.

For those planning to support their team in-person, the WCS Spectator Guidelines are available on the district website. According to the guidelines and to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) recommendations, all attendees are required to wear a face covering while at games.

The district isn’t leaving out fans who are unable to physically attend the games. Five home games will be livestreamed this Friday, September 11, by media programs around the county. WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel, will broadcast the Summit High versus Franklin High game as its Game of the Week.

The schedule for each game is listed below. All games begin at 7 p.m.

Home

Away

Independence High at Blackman High

Page High at Lipscomb Academy

Nolensville High School does not have a game this week.