WCS Football Livestream Schedule for October 16

The next round of high school football games will take place this Friday, October 16. Stay up-to-date with the latest scores on Friday night with our Live Scoreboard.
For supporters who plan on attending the games in-person, the district’s Spectator Guidelines are located on the website. For fans who are unable to physically attend the games, several home games will be livestreamed.
The high school home football games will be livestreamed by the school’s media program or by WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel.
Home
- Brentwood High versus Franklin High
- Fairview High versus Harpeth High – 7:30 p.m.
- Independence High versus Dickson High (WC-TV Game of the Week)
- Page High versus Columbia Central High
- Summit High versus Shelbyville Central High
Away
- Nolensville High at Maplewood Comprehensive High
- Ravenwood High at Smyrna High
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.