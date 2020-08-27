WCS Football Livestream Schedule for August 27-28

High school football teams will take the field again this week. Due to weather concerns, several games have been moved to Thursday, August 27.

For fans who wish to attend the games in-person, be sure to follow the WCS Spectator Guidelines. For those who are unable to physically attend the game, there are additional options to watch the teams play.

Home games will be livestreamed by either the school’s media program or WC-TV, the county’s government and education channel. The schedule for the games is listed below along with links to the home school’s individual YouTube channel. This week, Ravenwood High’s game will be broadcast by MyTV30.

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 27

Home Games:

Independence High versus Christ Presbyterian Academy

Ravenwood High versus Blackman High – Broadcast on MyTV30

Summit High versus Spring Hill High

Away Games

Centennial High at Smyrna High

Nolensville High at Watertown High

Page High at Siegel High

Friday, August 28

Home Games:

Brentwood High versus Brentwood Academy

Fairview High versus Ripley High

Away Games: