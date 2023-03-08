WCS Fine Arts Receives Donation From FirstBank Amphitheater and Gibson

Williamson County Schools received a donation of $47,300 from the FirstBank Amphitheater and Gibson to help purchase new instruments for some of the district’s fine arts programs.

On February 10, district leaders were given the check at FirstBank Amphitheater. The money was raised by auctioning off the guitars that are signed by artists each time they perform at the venue.

“Because we can purchase instruments with this money, students won’t have to share,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “This will also help us replace the instruments that are old and beyond repair. I’m very excited about this opportunity.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS