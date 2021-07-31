WCS Families May Now Login to Skyward Accounts

Families and students may now login to Skyward and see tentative schedules for the 2021-22 school year with the understanding that schedules may change before August 6.

Using their account, parents can access information from multiple teachers and for all siblings. Teacher grade books, report cards, calendar-related information, schedules, messages from teachers, conference notifications and academic history are all available on Skyward. Due to enrollment and teacher changes before August 6, kindergarten through 12th grade class schedules will not be final until the first day of school.

Information on Skyward is only available to account holders. Usernames and passwords for existing accounts will remain the same, and families may click on the “Forgot your Login/Password” link on the Skyward login screen to retrieve their information. Families without an account should contact their child’s school.

Students have their own accounts, so parents do not need to share their username and password. For extra convenience, families can download Skyward’s mobile app.